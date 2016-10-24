版本:
BRIEF-Land and Buildings issues letter to Taubman shareholders regarding violation of company's charter

Oct 24 Taubman Centers Inc :

* Land and Buildings issues letter to Taubman shareholders regarding violation of company's charter

* Land & Buildings Investment Management LLc - "Taubman's directors, by voting to approve reduction of board size, likely violated company's charter"

* Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC - intends to explore whether violation of TCO charter should be directed to Department Of Justice for investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

