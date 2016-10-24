版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Air France CEO to step aside ahead of labor talks - WSJ

Oct 24 (Reuters) -

* Air France CEO to step aside ahead of labor talks - WSJ

* Air France CEO will become CFO of the airline's parent company - WSJ

* Jean-Marc Janaillac will become chairman of Air France in addition to his current role as CEO, Chairman of parent company Air France-KLM -WSJ

Source : (on.wsj.com/2egphUg)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐