BRIEF-Air France CEO to step aside ahead of labor talks - WSJ

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 (Reuters) -
* Air France CEO to step aside ahead of labor talks - WSJ
* Air France CEO will become CFO of the airline's parent company - WSJ
* Jean-Marc Janaillac will become chairman of Air France in addition to his current role as CEO, Chairman of parent company Air France-KLM -WSJ
Source : (on.wsj.com/2egphUg)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.