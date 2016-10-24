版本:
BRIEF-Schneider Electric denies rumours on a possible offer on Rockwell Automation

Oct 24 Schneider Electric SE:

* Schneider Electric denies rumours on a possible offer on Rockwell Automation Source text for Eikon:

