BRIEF-New Flyer announces suspension of MCI commuter coach contract with New Jersey Transit been lifted

* New Flyer announces that suspension of MCI commuter coach contract with New Jersey Transit has been lifted

* New Flyer Industries Inc- Motor Coach Industries expects company to deliver approximately 3,500 equivalent units in fiscal 2016

* New Flyer Industries Inc- NJ Transit has advised that milestone payments that were suspended in July will recommence immediately

* New Flyer-NJT advised MCI to proceed with manufacturing 90 more commuter coaches included in purchase order for first production tranche of 184 units

* New Flyer Industries Inc- Advance layoff notifications that MCI had provided will be cancelled and management anticipates that no layoffs will occur