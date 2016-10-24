BRIEF-New Flyer announces suspension of MCI commuter coach contract with New Jersey Transit been lifted

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 New Flyer Industries Inc :
* New Flyer announces that suspension of MCI commuter coach contract with New Jersey Transit has been lifted
* New Flyer Industries Inc- Motor Coach Industries expects company to deliver approximately 3,500 equivalent units in fiscal 2016
* New Flyer Industries Inc- NJ Transit has advised that milestone payments that were suspended in July will recommence immediately
* New Flyer-NJT advised MCI to proceed with manufacturing 90 more commuter coaches included in purchase order for first production tranche of 184 units
* New Flyer Industries Inc- Advance layoff notifications that MCI had provided will be cancelled and management anticipates that no layoffs will occur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
