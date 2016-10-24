版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 22:57 BJT

BRIEF-MTV President Atkins stepping down - Bloomberg, citing memo

Oct 24 (Reuters) -

* MTV President Sean Atkins stepping down, will stay on as consultant through January - Bloomberg, citing memo

Source text - goo.gl/LQPfac

Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐