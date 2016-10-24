版本:
BRIEF-Mastercard Canada announces North American rollout of new payment technology

Oct 24 Mastercard Canada :

* North American rollout of Identity Check Mobile, a new payment technology application that uses biometrics

* BMO Financial Group to offer Identity Check Mobile to its corporate customers starting in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
