BRIEF-Mastercard enters agreements with Microsoft, Google and Samsung to bring online payments capabilities to U.S.-based users of digital wallets

Oct 24 Mastercard

* Mastercard -agreements with microsoft, google and samsung to bring online payments capabilities to u.s.-based users of their digital wallets Source text for Eikon:

