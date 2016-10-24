版本:
BRIEF-Moody's places AT&T's ratings on review for downgrade after Time Warner deal

Oct 24 Moody's:

* Moody's places AT&T's ratings on review for downgrade following Time Warner acquisition announcement

* Expects any potential downgrade of AT&T's senior unsecured rating to be limited to one notch Source text - bit.ly/2exQ7cb Further company coverage:

