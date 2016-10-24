版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 01:57 BJT

BRIEF-Pico Holdings files proxy for consent solicitation to remove terminated CEO from board

Oct 24 Pico Holdings Inc :

* Filed preliminary proxy for a consent solicitation seeking to remove recently terminated CEO John Hart from its board of directors Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐