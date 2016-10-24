BRIEF-Moody's approved restructuring plan for cost management in MIS segment

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Oct 24 Moody's Corp :
* In September 2016, approved restructuring plan relating to cost management initiatives in mis segment, certain corporate overhead functions
* Restructuring consists of headcount reductions, which when combined with restructuring in H1 2016, represented about 1 percent of company's workforce
* Cumulative amount of expense incurred from inception through September 30, 2016 for restructuring plan was $12.0 million - SEC filing Source text - (goo.gl/yvQbPl) Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering