BRIEF-Moody's approved restructuring plan for cost management in MIS segment

Oct 24 Moody's Corp :

* In September 2016, approved restructuring plan relating to cost management initiatives in mis segment, certain corporate overhead functions

* Restructuring consists of headcount reductions, which when combined with restructuring in H1 2016, represented about 1 percent of company's workforce

* Cumulative amount of expense incurred from inception through September 30, 2016 for restructuring plan was $12.0 million - SEC filing Source text - (goo.gl/yvQbPl) Further company coverage:
