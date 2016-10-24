版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 00:20 BJT

BRIEF-Visa Checkout opens platform for integration with digital wallets

Oct 24 Visa Inc :

* Visa Checkout opens platform for integration with digital wallets

* Visa Inc - Google's Android Pay will offer Visa Checkout to their consumers for online purchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐