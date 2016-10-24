版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 05:49 BJT

BRIEF-GMT Capital reports 6.54 pct passive stake in Rand Logistics

Oct 24 Rand Logistics Inc

* GMT Capital Corp reports 6.54 percent passive stake in Rand Logistics Inc as of Oct. 17 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2eAOacm] Further company coverage:
