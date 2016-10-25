版本:
BRIEF-CK Hutchison Holdings updates on approvals received from Italian regulatory authorities

Oct 25 Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd

* Refers to announcement of ck hutchison holdings limited in relation to formation of a 50/50 joint venture

* On 24 october 2016, final approvals for transaction were granted by relevant Italian regulatory authorities

* Completion of transaction is expected to occur as soon as practicable on or before 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

