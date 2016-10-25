BRIEF-ESTec Systems enters into LOI for a going private transaction

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 ESTec Systems Corp :
* ESTec Systems Corp. Enters into letter of intent for a going private transaction
* ESTec systems - under LOI, co, Alberta shall use their reasonable commercial efforts to negotiate definitive agreement in respect of transaction by oct 31, 2016
* Acquisition price of $0.12 represents a 26% premium to closing price of common shares on october 21, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.