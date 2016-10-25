版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 08:48 BJT

BRIEF-Twitter plans hundreds more job cuts soon - Bloomberg

Oct 24 Twitter Inc :

* Twitter plans hundreds more job cuts soon - Bloomberg Source text : bloom.bg/2eicQr5 Further company coverage:

