2016年 10月 25日

BRIEF-Sandfire Resources increases stake in Tintina Resource

Oct 25 Sandfire Resources Nl

* Sandfire's Chief Financial Officer Matthew Fitzgerald has joined tintina board as a non-executive director.

* Increased its stake in North American Copper Development Company Tintina Resources from 57% to 61% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

