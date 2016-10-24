版本:
BRIEF-Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reports 6 pct passive stake in Oasis Petroleum

Oct 24 (Reuters) -

* Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reports 6 percent passive stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc as of Oct 18 - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2eCrF8w

