BRIEF-Genvec says board elected Michael Richman as chairman

Oct 24 Genvec Inc :

* Genvec Inc- on October 20, 2016, board of directors of company elected Michael Richman as chairman of board of directors - SEC filing

* Genvec Inc- Richman is replacing Wayne T. Hockmeyer, who determined not to stand for reelection as chairman but will continue to serve on board Source text: (bit.ly/2dE0ir8) Further company coverage:
