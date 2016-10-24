BRIEF-Genvec says board elected Michael Richman as chairman

Oct 24 Genvec Inc :

* Genvec Inc- on October 20, 2016, board of directors of company elected Michael Richman as chairman of board of directors - SEC filing

* Genvec Inc- Richman is replacing Wayne T. Hockmeyer, who determined not to stand for reelection as chairman but will continue to serve on board