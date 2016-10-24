版本:
BRIEF-Swift Transportation Co qtrly operating revenue $1.01 bln

Oct 24 Swift Transportation Co :

* Swift Transportation Co qtrly operating revenue $1.01 billion versus $1.07 billion

* Swift Transportation Co qtrly diluted EPS $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
