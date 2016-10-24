版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 04:58 BJT

BRIEF-Milestone Investments reports 6.3 pct passive stake in Biocept

Oct 24 Biocept Inc

* Milestone Investments, LP reports 6.3 percent passive stake in Biocept Inc as of Oct 14 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2dDGE3A] Further company coverage:
