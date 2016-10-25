BRIEF-Farmers Capital Bank Corp increases common dividend

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 Farmers Capital Bank Corp :
* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces increase in common dividend
* Board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend on company's common stock of $0.10 per share
* Dividend represents an increase of $0.03 per share or 42.9% over previous dividend of $0.07 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
