BRIEF-Farmers Capital Bank Corp increases common dividend

Oct 24 Farmers Capital Bank Corp :

* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces increase in common dividend

* Board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend on company's common stock of $0.10 per share

* Dividend represents an increase of $0.03 per share or 42.9% over previous dividend of $0.07 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

