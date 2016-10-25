BRIEF-Schindler Holding 9-month revenue up 3.7 pct at CHF 7.05 billion

Oct 25 Schindler Holding AG :
* 9-month orders received rose by 4.3 pct to 7,675 million
Swiss francs ($7.73 billion) (+3.9 pct in local currencies)
* 9-month 6.0 pct rise in net profit to 586 million francs
* 9-month revenue was up by 3.7 pct to 7,054 million francs
(+3.6 pct in local currencies), while operating profit (EBIT)
increased by 7.7 pct to 781 million francs (+8.1 pct in local
currencies)
* For full year 2016 - excluding any unforeseeable events -
Schindler continues to expect revenue growth of 3 pct to 5 pct
in local currencies
* As a result of one-off effects (revaluation of
participation in also and sale of operations in Japan),
Schindler now expects a net profit of 780 million to 830 million
Swiss francs
