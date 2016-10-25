BRIEF-Feintool International Holding 9-Month sales up 11.4 pct to CHF 416.9 mln

Oct 25 Feintool International Holding AG
:
* In first nine months of financial year 2016, Feintool
increased its sales by 11.4 per cent to 416.9 million Swiss
francs ($419.59 million) compared to previous year
* In Q3 of 2016, group sales were up 6.1 percent compared to
previous year (in local currency +4.4 percent)
* Expects FY 10 percent increase in sales to 555 million
Swiss francs and an EBIT margin of 7.5 percent
* 9-Month order intake fell by 12.9 percent to 59.2 million
Swiss francs year on year
($1 = 0.9936 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)