BRIEF-Novartis says Entresto sales force's impact to come in 2017

Oct 25 Novartis Ag Ceo
* Says alcon sales probably to be "flat to down slightly" in
q4
* Says generic impact to be less than $3 billion in 2016
* Says unlikely to see impact of expanded entresto sales
force until early 2017
* Says no new news on roche stake, nothing new to disclose
* Says constantly scanning for bolt-on acquisitions to
strengthen pipeline
* Says redeploying funds from roche sale would be a key
criteria in disposal timing
* Says entresto sales increase due to additional sales force
attention to cardiologists, treatment guidelines
