BRIEF-Ams says mid-term growth will accelerate thanks to Heptagon - conference call

Oct 25 Ams AG :
* Says mid-term growth will accelerate thanks to Heptagon -
conference call call
* About core business in 2017: don't see many changes,
projects are or track
* Margin in Q4: certain impact based on write-downs
* Heptagon acquisition: expects return on investment of this
CAPEX to be below 3 years
* Dividend policy: there is no change planned
* There are working capital needs for Heptagon
* Largest customer of Heptagon is 80 percent of revenue;
there wasn't any negative feedback on the acquisition from this
customer
* Believes Heptagon is top three of the market in light
sensors
