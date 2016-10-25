版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 15:56 BJT

BRIEF-Singapore Exchange says Thomson Reuters/SGX SFI series selected as UOB's recommended fixed income benchmark

Oct 25 Singapore Exchange Ltd

* Thomson Reuters/SGX SFI series selected as UOB's recommended fixed income benchmark

* TR/SGX Singapore fixed income indices selected as recommended fixed income benchmark by United Overseas Bank following discontinuation of UOB SGS Index Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐