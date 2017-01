Oct 25 Schindler Holding AG :

* Expects y-o-y decrease of 7 percent for the full year in China - conference call

* Sees EBIT margin before restructuring costs of around 11.3 percent for FY

* Positive Q3 market development in almost all European countries except for the UK, where customers are cautious

* The U.S. has very good market conditions as many buildings are getting older and need upgrading