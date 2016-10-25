BRIEF-Lending club unveils auto refinancing product

Oct 25 Lendingclub Corp -

* Lending club unveils auto refinancing product

* Lendingclub Corp - auto refinancing product is being launched initially to california residents with plans to expand nationally in early 2017

* Lendingclub Corp - Lending Club estimates average APR for borrowers on new loans through lending club will be about 1-3% lower than their current loan