BRIEF-Lending club unveils auto refinancing product

Oct 25 Lendingclub Corp -

* Lending club unveils auto refinancing product

* Lendingclub Corp - auto refinancing product is being launched initially to california residents with plans to expand nationally in early 2017

* Lendingclub Corp - Lending Club estimates average APR for borrowers on new loans through lending club will be about 1-3% lower than their current loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

