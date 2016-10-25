BRIEF-DuPont says q4 performance materials sales expected to be up low-single-digits percent

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Dupont -
* In q4, performance materials sales expected to be up low-single-digits percent
* In q4, expect agriculture sales to be down in the mid-single-digits percent
* In q4, expect industrial biosciences sales comparable with prior year's quarter with volume gains in bioactives, biomaterials
* Q4 nutrition & health sales expected to be up in the low-single-digit percent range with continued strength in probiotics and cultures
* Q4 nutrition & health operating earnings expected to be up in the mid-30 percent range driven by cost savings and volume growth
* Market conditions to remain challenging especially in the middle east and latin america in q4 in nutrition & health
* Expect continued commodity price weakness in the agriculture sector in q4
* Sees continued weakness in oil and gas markets pressuring top line growth in protection solutions in q4 Source text : bit.ly/2f3Uqxl Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.