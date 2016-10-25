版本:
BRIEF-John Bean Technologies entered into a amendment third to credit agreement

Oct 25 John Bean Technologies Corp

* John Bean Technologies corp says on October 20, co , subsidiary guarantors entered into a third to credit agreement dated as of February 10, 2015

* John Bean Technologies says pursuant to terms of amendment, certain lenders provided an incremental term loan upto principal amount of $150 million

* John Bean says co has $100 million of remaining availability under expansion option to increase commitments or incur additional term loans - SEC filing

* John Bean Technologies says co is required to repay incremental term-1 loan in quarterly principal installments of $1.85 million beginning on March 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

