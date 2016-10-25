BRIEF-John Bean Technologies entered into a amendment third to credit agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 John Bean Technologies Corp
* John Bean Technologies corp says on October 20, co , subsidiary guarantors entered into a third to credit agreement dated as of February 10, 2015
* John Bean Technologies says pursuant to terms of amendment, certain lenders provided an incremental term loan upto principal amount of $150 million
* John Bean says co has $100 million of remaining availability under expansion option to increase commitments or incur additional term loans - SEC filing
* John Bean Technologies says co is required to repay incremental term-1 loan in quarterly principal installments of $1.85 million beginning on March 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.