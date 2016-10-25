BRIEF-Seacor Holdings says sent letter to Gulfmark Offshore's board

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Seacor Holdings Inc -
* Says sent letter to board of directors of Gulfmark Offshore dated October 18, 2016
* Believe Gulfmark can restructure its debt and continue operating independently
* Gulfmark's recent public filings show that it appears to face a liquidity shortfall
* Seacor holdings -"based on reported transactions and broker appraisals, Gulfmark's debt materially exceeds value of its assets"
* Seacor holdings -Gulfmark's board to consider prepackaged reorganization and combination with Seacor Marine Holdings Inc, unit owned offshore marine subsidiary Source text : bit.ly/2eMSnZx Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
