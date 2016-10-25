版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 18:26 BJT

BRIEF-Niger Delta Avengers says took down Chevron Escravos export pipeline at Escravos offshore - Website

Oct 25 (Reuters) -

* Niger Delta Avengers says took down Chevron Escravos export pipeline at Escravos offshore - Website

* Niger Delta Avengers warns all IOCs' that there should be no repairs pending negotiation/dialogue with people of Niger Delta, it means there should be no repairs. - Website

