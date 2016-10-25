BRIEF-Asbury Automotive Group Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.52

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Asbury Automotive Group Inc :
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.52
* Q3 revenue $1.7 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $1.47 from continuing operations
* Asbury Automotive Group Inc - total revenue for q3 was $1.7 billion, down 2% from prior year
* Q3 earnings per share $1.47 from continuing operations
* Qtrly new vehicle revenue was flat
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $1.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly used vehicle retail revenue down 1%
* Qtrly eps from continuing operations of $1.47 per diluted share
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.52 Source text bit.ly/2dRVyS9 Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.