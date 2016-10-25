BRIEF-Lexicon reports positive mid-stage data on diabetes drug

Oct 25 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Lexicon reports positive top-line results in phase 2 dose-ranging study for sotagliflozin in patients with type 1 diabetes

* Lexicon pharmaceuticals inc - trial met its primary endpoint

* Lexicon pharmaceuticals inc says sotagliflozin was generally well tolerated in study

* Lexicon pharmaceuticals inc - sanofi is expected to commence phase 3 clinical trials for sotagliflozin in patients with type 2 diabetes this year

* Lexicon pharmaceuticals inc- there were no reported deaths in study

* Lexicon pharmaceuticals inc - conducting a second pivotal phase 3 clinical trial (intandem2) from which top-line results are expected in december 2016