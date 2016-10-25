BRIEF-Lexicon reports positive mid-stage data on diabetes drug

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Lexicon reports positive top-line results in phase 2 dose-ranging study for sotagliflozin in patients with type 1 diabetes
* Lexicon pharmaceuticals inc - trial met its primary endpoint
* Lexicon pharmaceuticals inc says sotagliflozin was generally well tolerated in study
* Lexicon pharmaceuticals inc - sanofi is expected to commence phase 3 clinical trials for sotagliflozin in patients with type 2 diabetes this year
* Lexicon pharmaceuticals inc- there were no reported deaths in study
* Lexicon pharmaceuticals inc - conducting a second pivotal phase 3 clinical trial (intandem2) from which top-line results are expected in december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.