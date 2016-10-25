版本:
BRIEF-BP Oman says on track for Khazzan Natural Gas Project first gas

Oct 25 BP Oman

* BP Oman - announces phase one of its Khazzan Natural Gas Project is 80 percent complete and on track to deliver first gas near end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

