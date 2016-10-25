BRIEF-United Security Bancshares says California Department Of Business Oversight terminated MOU with United Security Bank - SEC filing

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 United Security Bancshares
* Effective october 19, California Department Of Business Oversight terminated MOU with United Security Bank, primary unit of co
* Lifting of MOU reflects co's improvement in financial condition, ongoing compliance with terms of MOU - SEC filing Source text : bit.ly/2eMQqwl Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
