BRIEF-United Security Bancshares says California Department Of Business Oversight terminated MOU with United Security Bank - SEC filing

Oct 25 United Security Bancshares

* Effective october 19, California Department Of Business Oversight terminated MOU with United Security Bank, primary unit of co

* Lifting of MOU reflects co's improvement in financial condition, ongoing compliance with terms of MOU - SEC filing Source text : bit.ly/2eMQqwl Further company coverage:

