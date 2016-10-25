BRIEF-Philip Morris says Thailand begins formal probe into imports case

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Philip Morris International Inc
* Philip Morris International says in September, Thailand's Department Of Special Investigations commenced formal investigations against co
* Philip Morris International says in the DSI alleged that Philip Morris (Thailand) jointly with others underpaid customs duties and excise taxes of about $250 million
* Philip Morris says it disagrees with DSI's allegations, believes that its declared import prices are in compliance with customs valuation agreement of the WTO and Thai law
* Philip Morris - If at end of investigations, DSI recommends prosecution, DSI will refer matter to public prosecutor, who will decide whether to file formal charges against its unit
* Philip Morris - investigation relates to alleged underpayment by co of customs duties, excise taxes of about $1.8 billion, relating to imports from Indonesia covering 2000-2003 Source text: (bit.ly/2eB1Jgg) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
