公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二

BRIEF-Keycorp sees Q4 net charge-offs relatively stable with Q3

Oct 25 Keycorp

* Sees Q4 net charge-offs relatively stable with Q3; sees Q4 provision for credit losses to slightly exceed charge-offs for Q4

* Sees "elevated levels" of merger related charges from first Niagara deal to continue in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

