BRIEF-Heat Biologics, University Of Miami announce zika vaccine collaboration

Oct 25 Heat Biologics Inc -

* Heat Biologics and University Of Miami announce zika vaccine collaboration

* Heat Biologics entered into an agreement with University Of Miami for license and development of a portfolio of patents leveraging its GP96 platform to target zika virus and other infectious diseases

* Says has formed a wholly-owned subsidiary, Zolovax, Inc., to focus on development of GP96-based vaccines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: