BRIEF-Myriad RBM announces agreement with Sanofi

Oct 25 Myriad Genetics Inc :

* Announces an agreement with Sanofi to measure predictive cardiovascular biomarkers in patients with diabetes

* Financial terms of deal were not disclosed

* Under agreement, Sanofi will provide approximately 5,300 serum samples from elixa trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

