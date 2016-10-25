BRIEF-Myriad RBM announces agreement with Sanofi

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Myriad Genetics Inc :
* Announces an agreement with Sanofi to measure predictive cardiovascular biomarkers in patients with diabetes
* Financial terms of deal were not disclosed
* Under agreement, Sanofi will provide approximately 5,300 serum samples from elixa trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.