BRIEF-Can-Fite signs distribution deal for liver cancer drug CF102 in South Korea

Oct 25 Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp :

* Can-Fite signs distribution deal for liver cancer drug CF102 in South Korea

* Can fite biopharma says signed a distribution agreement with Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceuticals for exclusive right to distribute CF102

* Deal provides for up to $3 million in upfront and milestone payments & a percentage rate of royalty payments in low twenties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: