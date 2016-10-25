BRIEF-First Bancorp reports qtrly net income $0.11 per diluted share

Oct 25 First Bancorp

* Qtrly net income of $24.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share

* Qtrly net interest income decreased by $2.0 million to $118.2 million, compared to $120.2 million for Q2 of 2016

* Says quarterly net interest margin increased 5 basis points to 4.06%

* Qtrly a net charge-off rate of 1.90% compared to 1.11% for Q2 of 2016