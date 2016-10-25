版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 19:43 BJT

BRIEF-First Bancorp reports qtrly net income $0.11 per diluted share

Oct 25 First Bancorp

* Qtrly net income of $24.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share

* Qtrly net interest income decreased by $2.0 million to $118.2 million, compared to $120.2 million for Q2 of 2016

* Says quarterly net interest margin increased 5 basis points to 4.06%

* Qtrly a net charge-off rate of 1.90% compared to 1.11% for Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐