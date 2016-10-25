版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 19:48 BJT

BRIEF-Cat Financial's 3rd-qtr profit falls 11 pct

Oct 25 Cat Financial:

* Third-quarter 2016 revenues of $651 million, a decrease of $2 million, compared with the third quarter of 2015

* Third-quarter 2016 profit was $97 million, a $12 million, or 11 percent decrease from Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐