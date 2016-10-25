版本:
BRIEF-GM expects FY2016 adj. diluted EPS at $6.00

Oct 25 General Motors Co

* GM expects full-year earnings per diluted adjusted share at the high end of its previously stated range of $5.50 - $6.00

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

