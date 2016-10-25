BRIEF-Pentair Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.78

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Pentair Plc :
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.78
* Q3 earnings per share $0.64 from continuing operations
* Updates its 2016 gaap eps guidance to approximately $2.50 and on an adjusted basis to approximately $3.00.
* Sees fy 2016 sales $4.9 billion
* Anticipates full year 2016 sales of $4.9 billion, or up about 7 percent on a reported basis and down approximately 1 percent on a core basis
* Continues to expect to deliver full year free cash flow of approximately 100 percent of adjusted net income
* "Remain on track for sale of our valves & controls business to be completed at end of this year or early next year"
* Continues to expect to deliver full year free cash flow of approximately 100 percent of adjusted net income
* Updating q4 guidance to reflect ongoing sluggish industrial environment; no longer expect to see typical end of year push on capital spending
* Qtrly net sales $1,210.7 million versus $1,112.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $5.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.