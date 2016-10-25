BRIEF-Kempharm files IND application to begin human clinical trials for KP201/IR

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Kempharm Inc
* Kempharm files IND for KP201/IR, a single-entity benzhydrocodone HCL immediate release abuse-deterrent prodrug for the treatment of acute pain
* We intend to initiate human clinical trials of KP201/IR in first half of 2017
* Remain on target for a potential submission in 2018 of KP201/IR new drug application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
