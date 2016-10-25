BRIEF-Kempharm files IND application to begin human clinical trials for KP201/IR

Oct 25 Kempharm Inc

* Kempharm files IND for KP201/IR, a single-entity benzhydrocodone HCL immediate release abuse-deterrent prodrug for the treatment of acute pain

* We intend to initiate human clinical trials of KP201/IR in first half of 2017

* Remain on target for a potential submission in 2018 of KP201/IR new drug application