2016年 10月 25日

BRIEF-Blackberry announces DTEK60

Oct 25 Blackberry Ltd :

* Blackberry announces DTEK60, latest android device with Blackberry's industry leading security software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

