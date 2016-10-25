版本:
中国
2016年 10月 25日

BRIEF-Magellan Gold signs pact for silver/gold project in central Peru

Oct 25 Magellan Gold Corp

* Magellan Gold signs earn-in agreement for Niñobamba silver/gold project in central Peru Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

