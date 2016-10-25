版本:
BRIEF-Veracyte announces launch of Envisia Genomic Classifier

Oct 25 Veracyte Inc

* Veracyte Inc says announces launch of envisia genomic classifier for improved diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

* Veracyte Inc says will begin making envisia genomic classifier available to a limited number of institutions in December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

