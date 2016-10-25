版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Koppers Holdings announces contract extension with Norfolk Southern

Oct 25 Koppers Holdings Inc

* Koppers Holdings Inc announces contract extension to 2021 with Norfolk Southern Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

